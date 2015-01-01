|
Citation
Young A, Findlay S, Cole M, Cranford JA, Daniel M, Alter H, Chisolm-Straker M, Macias-Konstantopoulos WL, Wendt WJ, Stoklosa H. MedEdPORTAL Publ. 2024; 20: e11422.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Association of American Medical Colleges)
DOI
PMID
39044803
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking (HT) is a public health issue that adversely affects patients' well-being. Despite the prevalence of trafficked persons in health care settings, a lack of educational modules exists for use in clinical contexts. We developed a 50-minute train-the-trainer module on HT.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Education, Medical, Undergraduate/methods; Public Health; Retrospective Studies; Emergency Medicine; Surveys and Questionnaires; Human Rights; Intimate Partner Violence; Social Determinants of Health; *Curriculum; *Human Trafficking/prevention & control; Case-Based Learning; Clinical Teaching/Bedside Teaching; Emergency Medicine/education; Human Trafficking; Iowa; Labor Trafficking; Sex Trafficking; Students, Medical/statistics & numerical data; Teaching; Train-the-Trainer