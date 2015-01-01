Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking (HT) is a public health issue that adversely affects patients' well-being. Despite the prevalence of trafficked persons in health care settings, a lack of educational modules exists for use in clinical contexts. We developed a 50-minute train-the-trainer module on HT.



METHODS: After piloting the workshop for faculty, fellows, and residents (n = 19) at the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) national conference, we implemented it in medical students' curricula during their emergency medicine clerkship at the University of Iowa (n = 162). We evaluated the worskhop by (a) a retrospective pre-post survey of self-reported ability to (1) define HT, (2) recognize high-risk signs, (3) manage situations with trafficked persons, and (4) teach others about HT, and (b) a 3-month follow-up survey to assess longitudinal behavior change.



RESULTS: In both contexts, results demonstrated improvement across all learning outcomes (pre-post differences of 1.5, 1.3, 1.9, and 1.7 on a 4-point Likert-type scale for each learning objective above, respectively, at the SAEM conference and 1.2, 1.0, 1.3, and 1.3 at the University of Iowa; p <.001 for all). In the 3-month follow-up, we observed statistically significant changes in self-reported consideration of and teaching about HT during clinical encounters among learners who had previously never done either (p <.001 and p =.006, respectively).



DISCUSSION: This train-the-trainer module is a brief and effective clinical tool for bedside teaching about HT, especially among people who have never previously considered HT in a clinical context.

