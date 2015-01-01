|
Citation
|
Üstündağ A, Göktaş A, Aytekin. Rev. Assoc. Med. Bras. (1992) 2024; 70(6): e20231742.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Brazilian Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39045959
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to investigate the level of knowledge of symptoms and risks of child abuse among undergraduate health science students according to their socio-demographic characteristics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Socioeconomic Factors; Adolescent; Brazil; Young Adult; Sex Factors; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data; Students, Health Occupations/statistics & numerical data/psychology