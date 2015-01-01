Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Aggressive driving behavior can lead to potential traffic collision risks, and abnormal weather conditions can exacerbate this behavior. This study aims to develop recognition models for aggressive driving under various climate conditions, addressing the challenge of collecting sufficient data in abnormal weather.



METHODS: Driving data was collected in a virtual environment using a driving simulator under both normal and abnormal weather conditions. A model was trained on data from normal weather (source domain) and then transferred to foggy and rainy weather conditions (target domains) for retraining and fine-tuning. The K-means algorithm clustered driving behavior instances into three styles: aggressive, normal, and cautious. These clusters were used as labels for each instance in training a CNN model. The pre-trained CNN model was then transferred and fine-tuned for abnormal weather conditions.



RESULTS: The transferred models showed improved recognition performance, achieving an accuracy score of 0.81 in both foggy and rainy weather conditions. This surpassed the non-transferred models' accuracy scores of 0.72 and 0.69, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The study demonstrates the significant application value of transfer learning in recognizing aggressive driving behaviors with limited data. It also highlights the feasibility of using this approach to address the challenges of driving behavior recognition under abnormal weather conditions.

