Citation
Zhang Z, Chen S, Yao H, Ong GP, Ma Y. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
39046244
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Aggressive driving behavior can lead to potential traffic collision risks, and abnormal weather conditions can exacerbate this behavior. This study aims to develop recognition models for aggressive driving under various climate conditions, addressing the challenge of collecting sufficient data in abnormal weather.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggressive driving behavior recognition; CNN model; driving simulator; K-means cluster; transfer learning