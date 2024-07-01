Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cervical injuries are important complications of near-hanging, which is defined as self-injury by hanging if the patient survives at admission. Previous studies have reported that complicated cervical injuries due to near-hanging are uncommon. The primary aim of this study was to evaluate whether cervical imaging can be safely omitted for near-hanging patients who are alert and have no abnormal neck symptoms or signs.



METHODS: This was a retrospective observational study to investigate the prevalence of cervical injuries among hospitalized near-hanging patients between April 2014 and June 2023. The primary outcome was the prevalence of any complicated cervical injuries, which included laryngeal fractures, laryngeal deviations, spinal cord injuries, cervical spine fractures, and blunt cerebrovascular injuries. The primary aim of this study was to determine the primary outcome among near-hanging patients with normal levels of consciousness and no abnormal neck symptoms or signs.



RESULTS: During the study period, a total of 63 near-hanging patients were hospitalized. Of these, 11 patients (18%) with normal levels of consciousness and no neck symptoms or signs at admission were included. The median age of the patients was 37 years (IQR 27 to 53); 5 (45%) were women, and none had cardiac arrest at the scene. For the primary outcome, no complicated cervical injuries (0%; 95% CI, 0% to 27%) occurred among the small number of near-hanging patients who had normal levels of consciousness and no abnormal neck symptoms or signs at admission.



CONCLUSIONS: There were no cases of complicated cervical injuries among near-hanging patients with normal levels of consciousness and no abnormal neck symptoms or signs. Further prospective multicenter studies are warranted to investigate whether cervical imaging can be safely omitted in assessments of these patients.

