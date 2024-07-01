Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine frequency that ED visits are needed, and the most common chief complaints and medications prescribed to Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D).



METHODS: The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) SCI and Disorders (SCI/D) Registry (VHA SCIDR) was used to identify Veterans with SCI/D over a five-year period (fiscal years 2018-2022). The primary outcome was the proportion of Veterans with SCI/D who had visits to the ED during the study period. Secondary outcomes included diagnostic codes and medications prescribed in the ED, and other healthcare encounters.



RESULTS: Overall, 18,464 Veterans with SCI/D, including 80,661 patient-years were included. Of these Veterans, 10,234 (55.4%) had at least one ED visit and 8230 (44.6%) did not. ED visits were consistent, ranging from 33.5% to 36.4% annually. The number of in-person healthcare encounters decreased over the study period. The most common ED diagnostic codes were paraplegia or quadriplegia, discharge counseling, UTI, neuromuscular dysfunction of the bladder and low back pain. The most common medications prescribed in the ED were analgesics (e.g., acetaminophen, ketorolac), antimicrobials (e.g., ceftriaxone, vancomycin) and ondansetron. Antibiotics were among the most prescribed discharge medications, including ciprofloxacin, sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, cephalexin, and doxycycline.



CONCLUSION: This national study of Veterans with SCI/D characterized ED healthcare utilization. Overall, more than half of Veterans with SCI/D required an ED visit during the five-year study period and over one third of Veterans in each fiscal year required an ED visit. Interventions to target prevention of ED visits and subsequent hospitalizations could focus on these areas.

