Abstract

This case report characterizes a unique way in which suicide was accomplished through ingestion of chemicals typically used to create acrylic fingernails that resulted in death. Ethyl methacrylate and acrylic powder are commonly combined to form acrylic nails in nail salons. The process of applying acrylic nails utilizes each substance by mixing both before it typically solidifies within seconds of combining the two compounds. Ingestion of these compounds has not been previously described within the medical literature. The decedent was a nail technician at a local salon. He was found unresponsive in his yard which led to a 911 call. At the scene, a mostly empty 16-oz bottle of ethyl methacrylate, a chemical used at the salon where he worked, was found. At autopsy, the decedent's body had a strong chemical odor consistent with odors present at nail salons. Significant gastrointestinal tract damage was seen including discoloration within the esophagus, and the stomach contained a molded, hardened nail compound. The cause of death was ruled as complications of nail acrylic powder and liquid ethyl methacrylate ingestion. This case shows the unusual findings seen at autopsy from a decedent who committed suicide by ingestion of ethyl methacrylate with acrylic powder.

Language: en