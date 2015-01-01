Abstract

BACKGROUND: Computerized neurocognitive testing is one component of a multidomain assessment of concussion. However, the use of computerized neurocognitive testing has been limited to patients aged 11 years and up, leaving clinicians with few options to evaluate younger children.



PURPOSE: To examine the change in Immediate Post-concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing Pediatric (ImPACT Pediatric) (ImPACT Applications, 2021) scores and factors associated with performance in children aged 5-9 years following a concussion.



METHODS: Participants included 63 children (42% [n = 27] female) aged 5-9 (M = 7.5 ± 1.0) years within 30 (M = 8.5 ± 5.9) days of a concussion. All participants completed the ImPACT Pediatric at their initial visit and at medical clearance for their return to activity (RTA) visit. The ImPACT Pediatric test is a computerized neurocognitive battery that includes 5 tests that assess memory and visual processing speed. Multivariate and univariate analyses of variance and paired t-tests were used to compare ImPACT Pediatric scores from the initial visit to medical clearance. Multivariate and univariate analyses of covariance and multiple linear regression examined factors associated with ImPACT Pediatric performance.



RESULTS: Participants demonstrated improved overall performance from the initial visit to the medical clearance visit (F(4, 59)=3.08, p = 0.02, Wilks' Λ = 0.83, η(p)(2)=0.17), with significant improvement in Rapid Processing Speed (F(1, 62)=7.48, p < 0.01, η(p)(2)=0.11). When controlling for age, sex, history of ADHD, and days to clinic, the improvement in overall performance remained significant (F(4, 51)=2.99, p = 0.03, Wilks' Λ = 0.81, η(p)(2)=0.19). Older age was significantly associated with the Rapid Processing composite score at the initial visit (F(4, 59)=5.9, p < 0.001, Adj. R(2)=0.25) and medical clearance visit (F(4, 59)=3.8, p = 0.008, Adj. R(2)=0.16), with older children associated with better performance at both time points (Initial visit: B = 8.17, p < 0.001; Medical Clearance: B = 3.62, p = 0.03).



CONCLUSION: Our main findings suggest that children aged 5-9 years improved significantly in Rapid Processing on the ImPACT Pediatric from the initial visit to medical clearance. However, no differences were found for the memory components of the ImPACT Pediatric. Older children also performed better on processing speed than younger children. The findings suggest that the processing speed components of ImPACT Pediatric are useful for monitoring improvements in neurocognitive functioning following concussion in children aged 5-9 years, but that age differences need to be considered when interpreting performance.

