Abstract

BACKGROUND: People who are forced to leave home often experience emotional suffering and may be disproportionately subjected to risk factors for suicide. Although it is a grave concern for the global public health community, it has not been understood in Ethiopia. AIMS: This study aims to assess the prevalence and factors associated with suicidal ideation and attempts among war-affected internally displaced people in northwest Ethiopia, 2022.



METHOD: From 23 May to 22 June 2022, a cross-sectional study design was conducted, and a sample of 765 participants was selected through simple random sampling. A structured interview was employed to collect data. Suicidal ideation and attempts were assessed using the Composite International Diagnostic Interview.



RESULTS: Out of 751 interviewed participants with a response rate of 98.2%, the magnitude of suicidal ideation and attempt was 22.4% (95% CI: 19.5%, 25.4%) and 6.7% (95% CI: 5.1%, 8.7%), respectively. People of female gender, having depression, family with a history of mental illness, and poor social support were significantly associated with both suicidal ideation and attempts. Furthermore, post-traumatic stress symptoms and the death of a family member were significantly associated with suicide ideation and attempt, respectively.



CONCLUSION: At least one in five of the displaced people in this population had experienced suicide ideation, and one in fifteen had attempted suicide. Therefore, strengthening early detection and intervention for individuals is recommended, especially for females with depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms, family with a history of mental illness, poor social support and the death of family members.

