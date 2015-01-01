Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is evidence youth in foster care may be vulnerable to commercial and sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) in the U.S. Youth in care may show vulnerabilities such as running away, identifying as sexual/gender minorities, or exhibiting complex behavioral and mental health needs. However, the nature and nuances of the relationship between CSEC and foster care placements has been largely unexamined.



OBJECTIVES: This review explores the literature on trafficking among foster care youth to establish what is known about risk factors, vulnerable populations, and leverage points for prevention and intervention.



METHODS: This scoping review was conducted using PRISMA-ScR guidelines. Eight databases were searched, and the screening process resulted in 16 final articles in the analysis.



RESULTS: Sixteen articles were screened into the current study. In reviewing the content, a few distinct themes emerged. First, the articles focused on three different populations of CSEC youth. Second, there was variability in the definitions of CSEC used by scholars. Third, there was a range of terms used to describe youth who were trafficked. Finally, there were broad differences in study methodology. This included the data sources used and the array of outcomes explored (e.g. substance use, mental health diagnoses, housing stability).



CONCLUSIONS: It is important for scholars to use common language and definitions when studying the sex trafficking of minors. Developing national databases and improving state and federal data sharing is needed to inform prevalence estimates and explore various pathways to youth experiencing CSEC.

Language: en