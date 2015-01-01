Abstract

There is increasing evidence that therapy and intervention services delivered by telehealth are effective at reducing a variety of mental health symptoms. Limited studies have indicated online services can reduce intimate partner violence (IPV), but none have tested in-person compared to telehealth-delivered interventions for men who have used IPV. Clinical outcome data from 311 parents (192 fathers and 119 linked coparent mothers) engaged in the Fathers for Change (F4C) intervention following referral by child protective services for IPV were examined to determine if in-person delivery of the intervention differed in terms of client treatment engagement and retention or outcomes. Parents who enrolled during a 1-year period prior to the COVID pandemic received their F4C therapy in person, while those who enrolled during the pandemic received their intake and most of their sessions via telehealth delivery. Parents reported significantly greater symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress prior to treatment if they enrolled prior to COVID than if they enrolled during the pandemic. There were few differences in completion rates or outcomes based on in-person compared to telehealth delivery. Fathers were slightly more likely to complete treatment and attended a significantly higher percentage of their sessions when it was delivered by telehealth during COVID. Fathers reported significantly lower stress scores posttreatment when they received COVID telehealth delivery compared to prior to COVID in-person delivery of F4C. These findings suggest that telehealth may be an appropriate and viable option for the delivery of IPV interventions for families.

