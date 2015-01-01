Abstract

Although women with schizophrenia face significant lifelong challenges due to their diagnosis and sex-related issues, those challenges are seldom taken into consideration in their medical treatment and general care. In order to report the needs and desires of a group of women with schizophrenia, we conducted a series of semistructured interviews with nine women diagnosed with schizophrenia and attending outpatient clinics at the Hospital Del Salvador in Valparaíso. Our qualitative study followed a phenomenological design. Using ATLAS.ti software, we performed a content analysis of the interview transcripts, developed a coding frame for each major topic addressed in the interviews, and triangulated the results. Despite presenting with psychotic symptoms, some women received different diagnoses. Although acknowledging the benefits of medication, women also reported concerns about weight gain and body image. All women reported experiences with stigma and self-stigma related to the diagnosis of schizophrenia, and most had experienced childhood trauma, including sexual abuse, parental violence, and/or bullying. Young women with schizophrenia also feared that if they become mothers, then their children might also have schizophrenia and/or that they would be unable to adequately care for them. Women with schizophrenia have different experiences and play different roles in society beyond their psychoses, an understanding that should integrated into more personalized treatments for schizophrenia that consider individual characteristics and needs.

