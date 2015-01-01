Abstract

Building social bonds is a critical task of adolescence that affords opportunities for learning, identity formation, and social support. Failing to develop close relationships in adolescence hinders adult interpersonal functioning and contributes to problems such as loneliness and depression. During adolescence, increased reward sensitivity and greater social flexibility both contribute to healthy social development, yet we lack a clear theory of how these processes interact to support social functioning. Here, we propose synthesizing these two literatures using a computational reinforcement learning framework that recasts how adolescents pursue and learn from social rewards as a social explore-exploit problem. To become socially skilled, adolescents must balance both their efforts to form individual bonds within specific groups and manage memberships across multiple groups to maximize access to social resources. We draw on insights from sociological studies on social capital in collective networks and neurocognitive research on foraging and cooperation to describe the social explore-exploit dilemma faced by adolescents navigating a modern world with increasing access to diverse resources and group memberships. Our account provides important new directions for examining the dynamics of adolescent behavior in social groups and understanding how social value computations can support positive relationships into adulthood.

