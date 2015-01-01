|
Kurapov A, Schabus M, Kahveci S, Wilhelm FH, Blechert J. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2381371.
39087853
OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the impact of war exposure on post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and sleep disturbance across Ukraine. Subjective and objective indicators of war exposure were modelled as predictors of these symptoms.
Language: en
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; mental health; War; PTSD; Surveys and Questionnaires; Self Report; Ukraine; sleep quality; TEPT; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/psychology; *Sleep Wake Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; *War Exposure; calidad del sueño; exposición objetiva a la guerra; Guerra; objective war exposure; percepción de amenazas; salud mental; threat perception; Ucrania; Ukraine/epidemiology