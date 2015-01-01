Abstract

Digital transformation rapidly changes how we live our lives in the post pandemic world. Unfortunately, digital technology is not limited to law abiding organisations and citizens. Criminal organisations and individuals are quick to identify new opportunities with new technologies, and digital transformation is dramatically changing the character of crimes, terror, and other threats. The fast emergence of new crimes is facilitated by possibilities brought by disruptive technologies such as AI, Internet of Things, drones, and cryptocurrencies that can be disastrous tools in the hands of criminals. Consequently, our society needs far better capacity to prevent and investigate criminal acts to protect organisations and citizens. This brings an urgent need to proactively reform digital forensics to significantly increase our capability to meet the strain on society brought by crimes evolving in the digital transformation era. The future of forensic science is already here, characterized by a mix of opportunities and challenges. It is essential to make it harder to effectively use digital technologies for criminal activities, while leveraging the possibilities of digital technologies by those affected, law enforcement agencies, business and organisations. As digital technologies continue to evolve, we need to stay up to date with the latest developments to effectively investigate and prosecute crimes in the digital age. There is an increased reliance on digital evidence, and the amount of heterogeneous digital evidence in criminal cases keep increasing. The forensic science techniques thus become more sophisticated and play an increasingly important role. However, the scientific area is extremely broad, and beyond the capability of most forensic science labs to keep up with the technology forefront development speed. Besides an urgent need to bring up the subject to the political arena, examples of how we can meet the challenges are discussed such as by extending our cooperation, encourage and facilitate cooperation for training and education to handle the extremely broad and rapid development, working out methods for explaining and visualising evidence for the treatment and legal values of digital evidence in prosecution, and cooperation between product developers and crime investigators for swift innovation of digital forensics tools and methodologies for quickly emerging threats. This paper will highlight specific examples where modern digital techniques are used to solve crimes in the physical world as well as crimes committed in the digital domain and discuss how "good AI" can be used to fight "evil AI" and finally touch on the sensitive balance between the increased power of the new digital forensic tools and private integrity.

