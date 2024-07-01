Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hearing loss (HL) is prevalent in older individuals. It is suggested that there is an association between age-related HL, walking and balance, leading to poorer function and increased risk of falls in older individuals. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is HL associated with physical performance, gait variability, and postural sway in older adults, and will additional dizziness moderate the effect of HL on balance? METHODS: In this cross-sectional study we examined 100 older individuals (age ≥70 years, 60 % females), divided in two groups, with or without age-related HL. Physical function and balance were evaluated by the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), postural sway measured on a force platform (posturography), and balance in walking (gait variability) measured with a body-worn sensor. Multiple linear regression was used to examine the relationships between the variables, with physical function and balance as outcomes and HL as a dichotomous exposure (>30 dB). For all analyses, we further tested if associations were modified by self-reported dizziness.



RESULTS: Multiple regression analysis with HL, age, sex, education, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease revealed a significant association between reduced SPPB and HL. Multiple linear regression analysis also showed that HL was associated with increased postural sway on firm surface with eyes open and closed after adjusting for age, sex, education, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. There was significant association between HL and increased gait variability during dual task walking in all directions after adjusting for age, sex, education, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Further, we found that the association between HL and SPPB was significantly stronger in those with dizziness compared with those without dizziness. Dizziness also modified the association of HL with the other SPPB sub-scores but not for the other outcomes of postural sway or gait variability. SIGNIFICANCE: In this study, age-related HL was associated with worse physical performance as measured by SPPB, postural sway, and gait variability. This relationship illustrates the importance of assessing physical performance in people with HL to prevent risk of falls and disability.

Language: en