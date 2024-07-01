|
BACKGROUND: Hearing loss (HL) is prevalent in older individuals. It is suggested that there is an association between age-related HL, walking and balance, leading to poorer function and increased risk of falls in older individuals. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is HL associated with physical performance, gait variability, and postural sway in older adults, and will additional dizziness moderate the effect of HL on balance? METHODS: In this cross-sectional study we examined 100 older individuals (age ≥70 years, 60 % females), divided in two groups, with or without age-related HL. Physical function and balance were evaluated by the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), postural sway measured on a force platform (posturography), and balance in walking (gait variability) measured with a body-worn sensor. Multiple linear regression was used to examine the relationships between the variables, with physical function and balance as outcomes and HL as a dichotomous exposure (>30 dB). For all analyses, we further tested if associations were modified by self-reported dizziness.
Hearing loss; Balance; Gait; Older individuals; Physical function