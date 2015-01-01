CONTACT US: Contact info
Nyakio O, Mukwege D, Balagizi F, Oduoye MO, Banga S, Onesime J, Bhattacharjee P, Elembwe H, Cakwira H, Kihanduka E, Amiri A, Rugendabanga E, Hangi S, Makungu C, Akilimali A. Int. J. Gynaecol. Obstet. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
39087449
Sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is also described as a weapon of war.
Language: en
adolescent; adult; female; women; sexual violence; Democratic Republic of Congo; stop