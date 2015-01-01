|
Citation
|
Hamed Dessoki H, Mostafa Mohammed Z, Ismael MS, Osama H, Salah H. J. Addict. Dis. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39086240
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Synthetic cannabinoids (SCs) dependence is increasingly prevalent among young individuals globally, with limited understanding of their potential detrimental effects. Therefore, we conducted this comparative study to assess impulsivity and non-suicidal self-harm behavior in patients with SCs dependence. SUBJECTS AND METHOD: We conducted this comparative, case-control study in the outpatient clinics of (Beni-suef University Hospital). We recruited 30 patients with SCs dependence and the 30 healthy subjects as a control group. Psychometric scales, including Addiction Severity Index (ASI), Barratt Impulsivity Scale-11 (BIS-11), Deliberate Self-harm Inventory-Short Version (DSHI), SCID I, SCID II, and drug urine screen, were applied to compare the two study arms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Impulsivity; deliberate self-harm; SCs; synthetic cannabinoids