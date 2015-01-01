Abstract

BACKGROUND: Synthetic cannabinoids (SCs) dependence is increasingly prevalent among young individuals globally, with limited understanding of their potential detrimental effects. Therefore, we conducted this comparative study to assess impulsivity and non-suicidal self-harm behavior in patients with SCs dependence. SUBJECTS AND METHOD: We conducted this comparative, case-control study in the outpatient clinics of (Beni-suef University Hospital). We recruited 30 patients with SCs dependence and the 30 healthy subjects as a control group. Psychometric scales, including Addiction Severity Index (ASI), Barratt Impulsivity Scale-11 (BIS-11), Deliberate Self-harm Inventory-Short Version (DSHI), SCID I, SCID II, and drug urine screen, were applied to compare the two study arms.



RESULTS: DSHI-s scores were significantly higher between the two study arms (3.23 ± 4.97 vs. 0.0 ± 0.0, p < 0.001, for cases and controls, respectively). Similarly, the mean ± SD score of the BIS scale was significantly higher in cases 68.13 ± 9.75 compared to the control group (45.67 ± 5.12) with a statistically significant difference (p < 0.001). Using the regression analysis, we observed a significant positive linkage between age, duration of substance use, DSHI-s, and the Barratt scale.



CONCLUSION: Patients with synthetic cannabis addiction exhibited more impulsivity and self-harm behaviors compared to healthy controls. The adverse effects of substance use disorder escalated, notably in individuals classified as having severe addiction based on the Addiction Severity Index. Age and length of substance use were found to be potential factors influencing the level of impulsivity and self-harm actions.

Language: en