Abstract

PROBLEM: Aggressive behavior is common on psychiatric inpatient units. Seclusion and restraint interventions to manage patients' aggressive behavior may have the consequence of being traumatizing for patients. Pediatric psychiatric patients' perspective on the use of seclusion and restraint interventions is not present in the literature.



METHODS: This hermeneutic nursing research study asked the question, "How might we understand children's experiences of seclusion and restraints on an inpatient psychiatric unit?" Four past pediatric psychiatric inpatients shared their hospitalization experiences that occurred within the previous year when they were 10 years old. The texts of the research interviews were compared to Attachment Theory for a deeper understanding of the meaning of the message.



FINDINGS: Participants commonly described experiences with seclusion and restraints as feeling trapped and alone in a dark room. They recommended the nurses step into the room with them to help them heal. Interpretively, the rooms on inpatient units could be considered as actual and metaphorical spaces of possible harm or healing.



CONCLUSION: The participant's voices expand understanding of nurse's use of discernment at the doorway of a patient room to ensure the most therapeutic care is provided to the patient in these spaces through a secure nurse-patient relationship.

Language: en