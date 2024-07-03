Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the relationship of key individual and family self-management theory (IFSMT) components, including self-management process variables on proximal (self-management behaviors) and distal (falls) outcomes in older adults.



METHOD: A secondary data analysis was conducted using data of 99 older adults living in continuing care retirement communities in the U.S. Midwest. Descriptive statistics, multiple regression, and logistic regression were performed to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The multiple regression model demonstrated a positive association between self-efficacy for physical activity and steps per day. The logistic regression model showed that high expectations regarding aging are associated with reduced likelihood of meeting daily protein intake.



CONCLUSION: Key components of the IFSMT, such as self-efficacy, steps per day, and expectations regarding aging, are important when designing self-management interventions to prevent falls. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 50(8), 19-28.].

Language: en