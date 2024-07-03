|
Sima C, Taani MH, Apchemengich I, Andargeery SY. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2024; 50(8): 19-28.
(Copyright © 2024, Healio)
39088049
PURPOSE: To examine the relationship of key individual and family self-management theory (IFSMT) components, including self-management process variables on proximal (self-management behaviors) and distal (falls) outcomes in older adults.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; *Self Efficacy; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control/statistics & numerical data; *Self-Management; Self Care