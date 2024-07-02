Abstract

PURPOSE: Older adults frequently encounter health challenges, such as impaired balance and muscle health, which increase risk of falls. The current study investigated the effectiveness of the proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) technique in improving balance and muscle health among older adults with high fall risk.



METHOD: A total of 160 older adults with high fall risk were randomized into control and intervention groups. Over 6 months, the control group received standard interventions, while the intervention group received the same interventions and additional PNF training.



RESULTS: Both groups demonstrated improvements in balance function over time, with the intervention group exhibiting significant improvements in Berg Balance Scale scores, Timed Up and Go test times, and 30-Second Chair Stand Test counts (p < 0.05). Bone density significantly increased in the intervention group compared to the control group (p < 0.05), although no substantial differences in lower limb muscle mass were observed. Satisfaction rates were higher and fall incidents fewer in the intervention group.



CONCLUSION: The PNF technique is effective in enhancing balance function and muscle health in older adults with high fall risk, demonstrating potential in reducing fall risk and improving quality of life among older adults. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 50(8), 37-44.].

Language: en