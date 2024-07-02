|
Citation
|
Xiong X, Zang J, Zhu C, Wei W, Wang P, Wang J, Gao Q. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2024; 50(8): 37-44.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Healio)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39088051
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Older adults frequently encounter health challenges, such as impaired balance and muscle health, which increase risk of falls. The current study investigated the effectiveness of the proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) technique in improving balance and muscle health among older adults with high fall risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Quality of Life; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Postural Balance/physiology; Muscle, Skeletal/physiology; Proprioception/physiology