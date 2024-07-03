|
Shih YH, Yang YP, Chao HC, Hsiao HT, Wang JJ. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2024; 50(8): 46-56.
39088054
Abstract
PURPOSE: To examine the effect of walking interventions on sleep quality of persons with dementia (PWD) and their caregivers (dyads), and how different companions affect results.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Aged, 80 and over; *Caregivers/psychology; *Dementia/nursing/complications; *Sleep Quality; *Walking