BACKGROUND: With the rise of computer science and artificial intelligence, analyzing large data sets promises enormous potential in gaining insights for developing and improving evidence-based health interventions. One such intervention is the counseling strategy motivational interviewing (MI), which has been found effective in improving a wide range of health-related behaviors. Despite the simplicity of its principles, MI can be a challenging skill to learn and requires expertise to apply effectively.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; counseling; mental health; suicide prevention; artificial intelligence; Artificial Intelligence; Hotlines; Machine Learning; effectiveness; *Suicide Prevention; *Motivational Interviewing/methods; behavioral coding; Counseling/methods; motivational interviewing; online help; support tool