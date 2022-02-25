|
Varaona A, Alvarez-Mon MA, Serrano-Garcia I, Díaz-Marsá M, Looi JCL, Molina-Ruiz RM. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2024; 26: e51957.
(Copyright © 2024, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)
39088263
BACKGROUND: The widespread use of online social networks, particularly among the younger demographic, has catalyzed a growing interest in exploring their influence on users' psychological well-being. Instagram (Meta), a visually oriented platform, has garnered significant attention. Prior research has consistently indicated that Instagram usage correlates with heightened levels of perfectionism, body dissatisfaction, and diminished self-esteem. Perfectionism is closely linked to self-criticism, which entails an intense self-scrutiny and is often associated with various psychopathologies. Conversely, self-compassion has been linked to reduced levels of perfectionism and stress, while fostering greater positive affect and overall life satisfaction.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Spain; Self Concept; Adolescent; mental health; body; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; depression; Self-Assessment; Spanish; social media; self-compassion; self-esteem; association; Personal Satisfaction; *Body Dissatisfaction/psychology; *Empathy; *Social Media/statistics & numerical data; appearance; body dissatisfaction; correlation; depressive; dissatisfaction; Hispanic; Instagram; mental wellbeing; psychological; satisfaction; self-criticism; self-worth; usage