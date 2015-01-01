SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barnett HM, Seeds AN, Dowell KR, Nehra D, Crane DA. J. Spinal Cord Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI

10.1080/10790268.2024.2379069

PMID

39087884

Abstract

CONTEXT: Surgical management of firearm-related spinal cord injury (SCI) remains controversial, and there are no clear guidelines. Time to surgery, surgical indications, and patient characteristics on initial presentation in this group are not well understood, and these factors may impact the potential for neurologic recovery after operative intervention.

OBJECTIVE: To understand the timing and factors affecting the timing of operative intervention after firearm-related SCI.

METHODS: In a retrospective cohort study, patients with traumatic SCI from July 2012 to July 2022 (n = 1569) were identified from our level 1 trauma center Trauma Registry. Data was obtained from the trauma registry and chart review. Rates and timing of surgical intervention, initial injury severity measures, and general hospital outcomes were compared between firearm-related SCI and blunt trauma SCI.

RESULTS: Patients with firearm-related SCI were less likely to undergo surgery compared to other etiologies (24.3% vs. 70.2%, P < 0.0001). Time to surgery for firearm-related SCI was longer than for other etiologies (49.2 ± 92.9 vs. 30.6 h ± 46.0, P = 0.012). Multiple measures of initial injury severity, including Injury Severity Score, Glasgow Coma Score, and emergency department disposition demonstrated more severe injury among patients with firearm-related SCI, and these patients often required other emergent surgeries prior to spine surgery (52%).

CONCLUSIONS: There was a longer time to spine surgery among patients with firearm-related SCI compared to blunt trauma SCI, and patients with firearm-related SCI were more severely injured on initial presentation. Further research is needed to understand the complex relationship between patient injury severity, surgical intervention, surgical timing, and outcomes after firearm-related SCI.


Language: en

Keywords

Interpersonal violence; Spinal cord injury; Firearm injury; Spine surgery

