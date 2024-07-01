Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burn injuries are among the top ten leading causes of unintentional death in pediatric patients and are encountered by pediatric surgeons in all practice settings. There is a lack of literature evaluating mortality in pediatric burn injuries in regard to nonaccidental burns and potential disparities. Our study aims to determine the risk factors associated with mortality in pediatric burn injuries and highlight the characteristics of this patient population.



METHODS: We utilized the Trauma Quality Improvement Program database from 2017 to 2019 to identify primary burn injuries in children ≤14 y old. Physical abuse descriptors were used to identify patients with suspected nonaccidental injuries. Further demographics, including age, race, ethnicity, and insurance type, were evaluated. Descriptive statistics were generated and a multivariable logistic regression analysis was utilized to evaluate risk factors for mortality.



RESULTS: 13,472 pediatric burn patients (≤14 y old) were identified. The overall mortality was low (<1%). Children with burns to multiple body regions had the highest independent risk of mortality in this cohort. All older age groups had an independent risk of mortality compared to the youngest patients, but those from ages 5 to <10 y old had the highest risk of mortality (OR = 11.40; 95% confidence interval: 4.41-29.43, P < 0.001). Black children had a significantly higher mortality compared to White children. Nonaccidental burns carried a mortality that was twice that of accidental burns. Government insurance type was the primary insurance type for a majority of patients who died.



CONCLUSIONS: Risk factors for mortality in pediatric burn include Black race, multiple affected body regions, and nonaccidental burns. This study identified an increased mortality risk in the older age groups in contrast to previous studies that showed increased mortality in younger patients suffering from burn injuries.

