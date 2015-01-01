Abstract

In The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, LynnMarie Sardinha and colleagues report the global prevalence of physical and sexual (or both) intimate partner violence against adolescent girls aged 15-19 years. These are the first estimates of intimate partner violence against adolescent girls synthesised across 157 countries, which is a remarkable undertaking. Based on a secondary analysis from nationally representative surveys, the authors found substantial variation across countries: 3-49% for lifetime intimate partner violence and 3-37% for past past-year intimate partner violence, a higher prevalence in low-income and middle-income countries than in high-income countries. 1

Globally, an estimated one in four ever-partnered adolescent girls have been subjected to intimate partner violence.

