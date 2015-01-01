|
Panesar D, Civil I. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2024; 137(1600): 40-51.
INTRODUCTION: Intentional physical self-injury (IPSI) is a pressing health challenge and there is little awareness of injury patterns, management and outcomes. This study examines IPSI's epidemiological and clinical aspects in one major Auckland hospital, highlighting demography, injury patterns and implications for clinical practice and prevention.
