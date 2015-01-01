Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intentional physical self-injury (IPSI) is a pressing health challenge and there is little awareness of injury patterns, management and outcomes. This study examines IPSI's epidemiological and clinical aspects in one major Auckland hospital, highlighting demography, injury patterns and implications for clinical practice and prevention.



METHODS: Using Auckland City Hospital Trauma Registry data, a retrospective, descriptive study was conducted covering adult patients admitted from January 2015 to December 2019. It assessed demographic characteristics, injury patterns and outcomes, using Mann-Whitney U tests, Fisher's exact tests and Chi-squared tests.



RESULTS: Among 137 IPSI admissions, 92 (67%) required surgery, and 24% experienced post-operative complications. Major trauma was identified in 39 (28.5%) admissions. Discharge destinations varied, with only 64 (47%) patients returning home unassisted. Injury severity did not significantly vary across sex, age or injury event location. Major injuries often resulted from falls (19 of 39) and minor injuries from lacerations/stabs (73 of 98).



CONCLUSIONS: IPSI represents a significant challenge to Auckland health services, with a notable burden of care. The study highlights the need for targeted interventions to reduce the incidence of IPSI and improve outcomes. It underscores the importance of multidisciplinary approaches to care, integrating surgical, mental health and rehabilitative services.

