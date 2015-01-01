SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abdulhamid A, Su HYH, Ding SL. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2024; 137(1600): 76-79.

(Copyright © 2024, New Zealand Medical Association)

10.26635/6965.6450

39088812

Foreign body ingestion is a common presentation to acute care that can lead to significant morbidity or mortality without appropriate and timely management. Bottlecaps are small and sharp, and though uncommon world-wide as a cause of foreign body ingestion, threaten complications of ulceration and perforation. The burden of alcohol excess and pattern of drinking in Canterbury makes this presentation far from novel. We present three cases of bottle cap ingestion to highlight their risk and endoscopic management approaches.


Humans; Adult; Infant; Female; Male; Middle Aged; New Zealand; *Foreign Bodies/diagnostic imaging; Deglutition

