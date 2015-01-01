Abstract

BACKGROUND: Participating in physical exercise is advantageous for maintaining optimum health, improving physical capacity, decreasing the likelihood of chronic diseases, and promoting overall wellbeing.



AIM: This study aimed to find out the prevalence and factors that contribute to musculoskeletal injuries among individuals who participated in fitness activities at the gym.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 1123 gym members, both male and female, aged between 18 and 50 years, from selected fitness centers in Bangladesh. Musculoskeletal injuries were assessed using the Nordic musculoskeletal disorder questionnaire. Binary logistic regression identified the gym members' predictors of musculoskeletal injuries.



RESULTS: The highest prevalence of musculoskeletal injuries at the low back (36.6%) was seen among the eight body sites, followed by the shoulder (24.7%) and knee (17.1%). Males (aOR 2.589, CI 1.18 to 5.65) and those who go to the gym to lose weight (aOR 3.859, CI 0.91 to 16.33) and for physical fitness (aOR 1.895, CI 1.07 to 3.35) had a greater risk of musculoskeletal injury. Participants who carried out strength training exercises (aOR 4.10, CI 2.74 to 6.19) had a four-fold increased risk of musculoskeletal injuries than those who did not. Furthermore, higher adjusted odds of musculoskeletal injuries were found for the potential causes of injuries in incorrect holding (aOR 1.69, CI 1.10 to 2.60), overweight lifting (aOR 2.00, CI 1.30 to 3.08), lack of workout knowledge (aOR 3.56, CI 2.09 to 5.85), and insufficient information from the trainer (aOR 5.66, CI 1.84 to 17.39).



CONCLUSION: Musculoskeletal injuries are highly prevalent among gym-goers in Bangladesh. The back was the most often injured area, followed by the shoulder and knee. It is important to exhibit caution and take extra care while doing strength training activities in order to avoid injury. Prior to engaging in gym-based activities, it is essential to have a thorough understanding of proper exercise knowledge.

Language: en