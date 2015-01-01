|
Lee YH, Paik JW, Lee HY. Psychiatry Investig. 2024; 21(7): 681-690.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
39089693
OBJECTIVE: In South Korea, there were 12,906 suicides in 2022. This number is 4.7 times higher than the number of traffic accident deaths-i.e., 2,753-in the same year. Suicide is so serious that it is the fifth leading cause of death in South Korea. We would like to discuss how the National Assembly Suicide Prevention Forum was established, what role it has played in preventing suicide, and what role it should play in the future.
Prevention; Suicide; Forum; National assembly