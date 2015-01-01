Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to analyze and clinically correlate 10-year trends in the demographic characteristics of patients receiving electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) to provide an overview of ECT utilization in South Korea.



METHODS: Using health insurance claims data from 2008 to 2018 retrieved from Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service database in South Korea, we identified individuals undergoing ECT based on procedural codes. Descriptive analysis evaluated baseline clinical characteristics, and trend analysis used a linear regression model.



RESULTS: The prevalence of ECT increased by 240.49% (0.405/105 inhabitants in 2008 to 0.974/105 inhabitants in 2018). The increasing trend was more pronounced in younger and older patients. The proportion of women consistently exceeded that of men. A rise in the proportion of patients with affective disorders, and a decrease in the proportion of psychotic disorders was observed. More antidepressants and atypical antipsychotics were prescribed to patients undergoing ECT. The proportion of ECT sessions conducted in large hospital inpatient settings also decreased during the observation period. Despite increasing global trends, ECT prevalence in South Korea remains significantly lower than worldwide rates.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated an increasing trend of ECT across a wide range of population demographics and in more accessible settings. The comparatively low prevalence of ECT in Korea compared to other countries might be attributed to insufficient mental health literacy and the stigma associated with ECT. Given the elevated suicide rates in Korea, more extensive adoption of ECT appears imperative.

