Jang KW, Kim J, Jung HW, Lee SK, Park BJ, Kang HC, Kim CH, Lee HK, Roh D. Psychiatry Investig. 2024; 21(7): 746-754.

(Copyright © 2024, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)

10.30773/pi.2023.0328

39089700

OBJECTIVE: The abuse of prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicines has been a major issue addressed as a serious public health problem worldwide. This study explored factors contributing to substance abuse in Korea by examining the status of substance abuse among Korean adults and evaluating their knowledge, attitudes, and intentions toward substance abuse.

METHODS: Data were collected online from a sample of participants 19 years old or older from May 20 to June 1, 2020 (n=1,020). The survey consisted of questions on demographics, perceptions of drug risk, motives for drug use, and attitudes toward drug addiction treatment. Principal component and multiple logistic regression analyses were used to explore the factors contributing to the perception of drug abuse.

RESULTS: In the multivariate regression analysis, overconfidence in handling drug usage, acceptance of addictive substances, and affirmation of public support for drug abuse were associated with opioid abuse (Nagelkerke R2=0.486), and additionally affirmation of legal cannabis usage and motivation to use diet pills were associated with diet pill abuse (Nagelkerke R2=0.569).

CONCLUSION: The findings of this study suggest that the actual situation of substance abuse among Korean adults increases awareness of and attitudes toward drug use related to substance abuse.


Perception; Substance abuse; Drug abuse; Drug addiction; Prescription drug abuse

