Azam H, Wu P. Respirol. Case Rep. 2024; 12(8): e01444.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
39086723
A 28-year-old man aspirated a tooth into his right lower lobe bronchus following a high-speed motor vehicle accident. Initial retrieval attempts failed with a flexible bronchoscope, but a cryoprobe successfully dislodged and retrieved the tooth. Cryoprobe should be considered for bronchoscopic foreign body removal when conventional methods are unsuccessful.
Language: en
trauma; foreign body; aspiration; bronchoscopy