SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Azam H, Wu P. Respirol. Case Rep. 2024; 12(8): e01444.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/rcr2.1444

PMID

39086723

PMCID

PMC11290951

Abstract

A 28-year-old man aspirated a tooth into his right lower lobe bronchus following a high-speed motor vehicle accident. Initial retrieval attempts failed with a flexible bronchoscope, but a cryoprobe successfully dislodged and retrieved the tooth. Cryoprobe should be considered for bronchoscopic foreign body removal when conventional methods are unsuccessful.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; foreign body; aspiration; bronchoscopy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print