Abstract

The cult of saints in Western Europe developed during the late period of antiquity and the early Middle Ages. Their importance to European society was undeniable; holy medicine was the only hope for people, because there were no doctors. The number of saints had increased over the years, and people sought medical help from them through prayer and other religious practices. Some of the saints became "specialized" in treating various wounds and dermatologic diseases. During our research, we tried to determine whether the cult of saints led to the develop-ment of hospitals that treated skin diseases, as discovered in the Hospital Brother of Saint Anthony. A large number of saints who were patrons of wounds and skin diseases were collected in three studies. In the first report, we presented a great number of saints who were patrons to treat animal bites. The second report presented patron saints of wounds, ulcers, burns, and frostbites; and the third report decsribed saints who treated contagious diseases (such as ergotism, leprosy, and scabies). The phenomenon of holy medicine is part of the history of dermatology and is important due to "specializations," which refer to an understanding of skin diseases and the methods of treating various wounds and dermatologic diseases.

