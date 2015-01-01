Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Depression and anxiety often emerge in adolescence and persist into early adulthood. Developing a greater understanding of the factors that influence their persistence may inform psychological interventions. Their association with an insecure attachment style is well established although the mediating role of attachment anxiety in the persistence of depression and anxiety over time has not been examined. This study aimed to examine if anxious attachment mediated depression and anxiety from adolescence to early adulthood.



METHODS: Data from 3,436 participants in a longitudinal birth cohort study were examined. At 14-years and 21-years, participants completed the Achenbach Youth Self Report (YSR) and the Achenbach Young Adult Self-Report (YASR) respectively. At 21-years, participants completed the Attachment Style Questionnaire (ASQ). Attachment anxiety as a mediator for the persistence of anxiety/depressive symptoms from 14- to 21-years was examined.



RESULTS: Attachment anxiety accounted for approximately 60% of the persistence of anxiety and depressive symptoms at 14- and 21- years after adjusting for covariates.



RESULTS were similar when stratifying by males and females.



CONCLUSIONS: Attachment anxiety significantly contributes to the persistence of anxiety and depressive symptoms from adolescence into early adulthood for both males and females. Incorporating interventions that address attachment anxiety in adolescents may improve the response to therapy for anxiety and depression.

