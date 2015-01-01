|
Citation
|
Gallo RA. Sports Med. Arthrosc. 2024; 32(3): e119.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Raven Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39087699
|
Abstract
|
Soccer is the world's most popular sport. The sport requires a blend of speed, agility, guile, and endurance that attracts both audiences and participants. An estimated 4 billion fans follow, and up to 270 million players participate in soccer worldwide each year.1 The same unique combination of endurance, athleticism, and artistry that attracts audiences and participants can predispose soccer players to injury. Soccer claims the third highest injury rate among sports in the United States and trails only American football and martial arts.2 Among professional soccer players, injury incidence is 8.7 per 1000 hours of exposure and has a 4.1 times greater incidence during match play.3
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Athletic Injuries/therapy; *Soccer/injuries