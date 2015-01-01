Abstract

The identification, management, and prevention of concussion across all competitive sports and athletic populations has been a notable topic of research over the last decade. Soccer is no exception, with over a billion participants worldwide. In soccer, 3 distinct subsets of head injuries are often the contributors to concussion: head-to-equipment, head-to-surface, and head-to-player collisions. Recognition of concussion is crucial, and ideally made on the sideline during competitive play. Recently updated screening tools include the SCAT6 and ChildSCAT6, which are widely utilized at all levels of play. Management of concussion is divided into on-field and in clinic management. Initial management includes removal from the field of play. There is increased emphasis on earlier incorporation of exercise prescription as a means to improve recovery in the concussed athlete. While few objective diagnostic tests exist to identify concussion, many are in development, most notably advanced imaging and biomarker modalities.

Language: en