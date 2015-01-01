SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kuhn AW, Brophy RH. Sports Med. Arthrosc. 2024; 32(3): 156-162.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Raven Press)

DOI

10.1097/JSA.0000000000000389

PMID

39087705

Abstract

Soccer is considered the most popular sport in the world. The game involves frequent agile maneuvers, such as rapid accelerations/decelerations and pivoting, and carries an inherent risk of high-speed collisions, which can lead to lower extremity injury. Knee and meniscus injuries can cause significant pain and disability, precluding participation in the sport. Understanding the diagnosis and management of meniscal injuries in soccer players is essential to the care of these athletes. This paper reviews meniscal anatomy, biomechanics, and mechanisms of injury; discusses the work-up, diagnosis, and management of meniscus injuries; and reports on rehabilitation, return to sport, and outcomes after meniscal injuries in soccer players.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Biomechanical Phenomena; *Soccer/injuries; *Return to Sport; *Tibial Meniscus Injuries/surgery/therapy; Athletic Injuries/diagnosis/therapy/rehabilitation; Knee Injuries/rehabilitation

