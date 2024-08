Abstract

Effectiveness of man therapy to reduce suicidal ideation and depression among working-age men: A randomized controlled trial. Suicide Life Threat Behav. 2023 Feb;53(1):137–153. doi: 10.1111/sltb.12932. Epub 2022 Nov 14. PMID: 36373571; PMCID: PMC10100179.



In the author affiliation list, Dr. Michelle Cornette's affiliation was listed as “Center for Deployment Psychology, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland, USA” which was incorrect. This should have read, “Independent Consultant/Suicide Subject Matter Expert, Clear Brook, VA, USA.”



We apologize for this error.





