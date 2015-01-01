Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The driver's inability to fully absorb and react to operational cues while driving is like boiling a frog in warm water. With intermittent, low-volume information, drivers can underreact by ignoring these minor but continuous changes. This paper aims to provide an opportunity to test the effects of intermittently occurring low-volume information on drivers.



METHODS: A real vehicle test with naturalistic driving was used to collect driving speed data from 40 drivers on a highway tunnel section in Chongqing, China, where nine tunnels are located. Drivers were classified into three categories according to the degree of compliance of their driving speed with the speed limit required by traffic signs, and drivers were analyzed in terms of their sensitivity to traffic signs and their reaction to driving maneuvers.



RESULTS: Conservative drivers are the most absorbent of low-volume intermittent information, and the cumulative effect of the frog effect does not exceed 2.00 km; eager drivers tend to ignore this information, and the cumulative effect of the frog effect reaches 2.91 km; and the general type of driver is in the middle of these two types of drivers, and the frog effect gradually penetrates the driving speed in a weakly increasing manner, up to a maximum of 9.8 km.



CONCLUSION: At the beginning of a journey, drivers are most sensitive to traffic signs, and low-volume intermittent information can also play a role in guiding driving operations effectively at this time. However, as the driving distance increases, the effect of the frog effect on different types of drivers gradually increases, even exceeding the effect caused by the black-and-white hole effect, especially when driving in tunnel groups. Considering the driving characteristics of different types of drivers to improve the deployment of low-volume intermittent information and reduce the distance of the frog effect can effectively improve driving safety.

