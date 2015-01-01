Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is prevalent worldwide, including in Latinx populations. Reported rates of IPV in Latinx populations vary widely, indicating that measurement errors may be impeding researchers' and clinicians' understanding of IPV in these populations. We conducted a systematic review across a range of social science databases to evaluate psychometric properties and translation methodologies of Spanish-language IPV measures. Records were included if they included Spanish measures assessing IPV victimization. We identified 91 records with a total of 70 measures and evaluated the measures' extant psychometric evidence using the COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement Instruments. For the measures translated from English to Spanish, we evaluated the translation methodology based on best-practice recommendations for achieving translations that are psychometrically equivalent to their original versions. We found that validation information about measures was sparse and that few translations adhered to best-practice recommendations. Based on our a priori criteria we recommend the Plazaola-Castaño translation of the Index of Spouse Abuse. In closing, we discuss the validity evidence of translated measures independent of the original language version and best-practice recommendations in translating psychological measures.

Language: en