Citation
Benvindo VHV, Machado ABC, Curra GD, Wingen MVS, de Almeida RMM. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Associação de Psiquiatria do Rio Grande do Sul)
DOI
PMID
39088506
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Incarcerated individuals exhibit higher suicide rates compared to the general population. Investigating risk factors aids in developing effective public policies and interventions. The goal of this study was to assess and analyze factors predicting both suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts in a population of male incarcerated individuals who engage in the use of multiple psychoactive substances.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; social support; suicide attempted; impulsive behavior; prisoners; substance-related disorders