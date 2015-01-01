Abstract

AIM: To examine the clinical characteristics and early rehabilitation results and to investigate the relationship between rehabilitation initiation time and rehabilitation-related outcome measurements in traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients who have early rehabilitation. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Forty-seven TBI patients who were referred for rehabilitation in the neurosurgery department were enrolled in the study retrospectively. Clinical characteristics and rehabilitation-related outcome measurements including consciousness, functional outcome, daily living activities, functional mobility, and ambulation of all patients were recorded. The paired samples t-test was used to compare data before and after rehabilitation. The relationship between rehabilitation initiation time and the other outcomes was analyzed with Pearson's correlation test.



RESULTS: Most of the TBI patients were male (83%) and the severities of the trauma were mostly mild (42%). The causes of trauma were mostly falls (53%). Twenty-three (49%) of the patients underwent surgical intervention. The lengths of time between admission and consultation and between surgery and consultation were 19.82±17.9 and 14.24±15.4 days, respectively. The lengths of stay in intensive care and hospital were respectively 27.32±34.93 and 41.35±32.83 days. The rehabilitation time was 21.50±24.32 days. The before and after rehabilitation results showed that all rehabilitation-related outcome measurements improved significantly (p 0.001). The relationship between rehabilitation initiation time and the other outcomes was statistically significant (p 0.05).



CONCLUSION: This was a descriptive study in terms of demonstrating the demographic and clinical characteristics of TBI patients who need rehabilitation in the neurosurgery department. Early rehabilitation can enhance the rehabilitation-related outcome including consciousness, functional outcome, daily living activities, functional mobility, and ambulation in TBI patients as soon as their medical condition is stable. Early rehabilitation initiation time is important for improving the rehabilitation-related outcomes.

Language: en