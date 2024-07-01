Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To introduce the Penile Trauma Score (PTS), a new statistically driven classification system aimed at enhancing the management of penile trauma by providing clinically relevant treatment protocols.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted of 34 men with penetrating penile injuries at the Elvis Presley Level 1 Trauma Center, Memphis, from January 2014 to December 2016. Variables assessed included injury mechanism, location, depth, and follow-up outcomes related to voiding and erectile function. Odds-ratios were calculated using superficial penile injury as the control group.



RESULTS: Based on physical examination findings and odds ratios calculated, the PTS was developed.



RESULTS indicated that higher PTS scores necessitated surgical intervention, while lower scores could be managed nonoperatively. Follow-up showed no missed injuries or reported dysfunctions, validating the PTS's effectiveness.



CONCLUSIONS: The Penile Trauma Score (PTS) represents an important modification in the classification and management of penile trauma. By integrating practical, easily identifiable injury characteristics, the PTS facilitates more streamlined surgical decision-making and potentially reduces unnecessary diagnostic procedures. However, further prospective studies with larger sample sizes and longer follow-up are needed to fully validate the PTS's clinical utility.

