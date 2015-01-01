Abstract

The primary aim of this study was to explore the effects of team sports practice on bone health indices in adults engaged in team sports. The secondary aim was to investigate the osteogenic effects of each type of team sport. This systematic literature search was conducted using common electronic databases from inception in June 2023, using key terms (and synonyms searched for by the MeSH database) that were combined using the operators "AND", "OR", "NOT": (''men'' OR ''man'' OR ''women'' OR ''woman'') AND (''bone mineral density'' OR ''BMD'' OR ''bone mineral content'' OR ''BMC'' OR ''peak bone mass'' OR ''mechanical loading'' OR ''osteoporosis'' OR ''bone geometry'' OR ''bone resistance'') AND (''team sport'' OR ''sport'' OR rugby OR basketball OR volleyball OR handball OR soccer OR football OR ''players''). After screening, 16 studies were included in the final analysis (5 continents, 2740 participants). The training duration lasted 1 to 13 years. Team sport training had a moderate impact on whole body bone mineral density (WB BMD) (1.07 SMD; 95 % [0.77, 1.37], p < 0.00) but a more significant impact on whole body bone mineral content (WB BMC) (1.3 SMD; 95 % [0.81, 1.79], p < 0.00). Subgroup analyses indicated that rugby training had a moderate but non-significant impact on WB BMD (1.19 SMD; 95 % [-0.13, 2.52], p = 0.08) but a greater impact on WB BMC (2.12 SMD; 95 % [0.84, 3.39], p < 0.00); basketball training had a moderate but significant impact on WB BMD (1 SMD; 95 % [0.35, 1.64], p < 0.00) and a trivial non-significant impact on WB BMC (0.18 SMD; 95 % [-1.09, 1.46], p = 0.78); volleyball training had a moderate but non-significant impact on WB BMD (0.63 SMD; 95 % [-0.22, 1.49], p = 0.15) and a significant impact on WB BMC (2.39 SMD; 95 % [1.45, 3.33], p < 0.00). Handball training produced a moderate significant impact on WB BMD (1.02 SMD; 95 % [0.33, 1.71], p < 0.00) and WB BMC (0.97 SMD; 95 % [0.47, 1.48], p < 0.00), and soccer training led to moderate but significant effects on WB BMD (1.16 SMD; 95 % [0.88, 1.44], p < 0.00) and a large effect on WB BMC (1.34 SMD; 95 % [0.92, 1.77], p < 0.00). Rugby training was associated with a higher WB BMC compared to basketball training (p = 0.03). Our systematic review and meta-analysis suggests that team sports, such as rugby, basketball, volleyball, handball and soccer have moderate to large effects on WB BMD and WB BMC. Specifically, our findings indicate that handball and soccer enhance WB BMD and WB BMC, whereas rugby only increases WB BMC. There is currently insufficient evidence indicating the superiority of any type of sport training that improves bone health in adults.

Language: en