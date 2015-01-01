Abstract

This study aims to examine the relative contribution of anger cognitions and anger rumination in predicting externalizing and internalizing problems among 180 adolescents (aged 11-18 years) using correlational and linear regression analysis. Our findings showed that anger rumination predicted both externalizing (aggressive behaviors) and internalizing problems (anxious, depressive, and somatic symptoms). In contrast, biased anger cognitions did not appear to meaningfully predict either externalizing or internalizing symptoms, with the only exception of the hostile verbal labels and catastrophic cognitive attributions, a factor that was significantly associated with both rule-breaking behaviors (ß =.339, p <.01) and aggressive behaviors (ß =.238, p <.05). Anger rumination accounted for a higher rate of variance of psychopathology compared with anger cognitions and should be addressed in interventions for either externalizing or internalizing symptoms in adolescence.

