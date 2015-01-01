Abstract

Prior literature has demonstrated a negative association between social support and elder mistreatment. Furthermore, social support may moderate the negative relationship between health-related indicators and elder mistreatment. This study is the first to investigate these assertions in Brazil using nationally representative data. We employ the 2019 National Health Survey and a series of binary logistic regressions. Overall, increased social support from stronger ties, like family and close friends, reduces the likelihood of elder mistreatment. However, increased participation in broader and more distant social networks and circles of sociability may increase the risk of mistreatment. Moreover, the negative relationship between health-related indicators and elder mistreatment is partially moderated by increased social support. While findings on other support dimensions vary, family support appears crucial in mitigating elder mistreatment. This study contributes by underscoring the intricate interplay of social support, health, and mistreatment, advocating for family-centered interventions to improve elder well-being in Brazil.

Language: en